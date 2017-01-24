Nguyen places fourth, Oiveiri fifth at MVC Open

Nguyen posted three consecutive wins in the main draw at 125, registering a 3-1 decision over Baker’s Zane Baugh, an 8-4 decision versus Dickinson State’s Anthony Locke and a 9-6 decision against William Penn’s John Altieri. The Spring Hill, Fla., native dropped a 12-5 decision to Menlo’s Troy Lakin before collecting a 12-6 decision over Lyon’s Dustin Miller. He lost a 9-7 decision to Oklahoma City’s Mason Naifeh in the third-place match.

Oliveiri recorded three straight victories at 165 in the main draw, starting with a 6-4 decision in overtime against Waldorf’s Austin Roys. The Murfreesboro native pinned Southeastern’s Tim Dinsdale at 0:40 and moved on with an injury forfeit in the quarterfinals. He lost a 21-5 technical fall to Missouri Valley’s Andrew Simmons and an 18-0 tech fall to Grand View’s Ryan Niven. In the fifth-place match he won by medical forfeit.

Junior Brandon Weber split four bouts at 141, posting an 18-6 major decision over Ottawa’s Antonio Sandoval before dropping an 11-2 major decision to Menlo’s Steele Escobedo. The Lawrenceville, Ga., native collected a 7-3 decision against Bacone’s Abel VillaMoreno before losing a 5-2 decision to Briar Cliff’s Nathan Ryan.

Senior Matt Carroll followed the same format as Weber at 197, recording a 4-1 decision versus Jamestown’s Will Parks before losing by fall at 3:33 to Concordia’s Ken Burkhardt Jr. The Cumming, Ga., native won a 9-0 major decision over Briar Cliff’s Jacob Spencer but lost by fall at 2:21 to Northwestern College’s Luis Rivera-Santiago.

Freshman Jon Floyd also split his four matches at 285, pinning Benedictine’s Ron Broyles at 2:16 before losing a 5-3 decision to Menlo’s Javier Gonzalez. The Springboro, Ohio, native pinned Southeastern’s Silas Root at 2:47 but lost by fall at 4:49 to Campbellsville’s Nate Jackson.