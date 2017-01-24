logo

Cumberland wrestling

Nguyen places fourth, Oiveiri fifth at MVC Open

Staff Reports • Today at 1:30 PM

MARSHALL, Mo. — Junior Sean Nguyen placed fourth and freshman John Oliveiri finished fifth, leading the Cumberland wrestling team on Saturday at the Missouri Valley College Invitational.

Nguyen posted three consecutive wins in the main draw at 125, registering a 3-1 decision over Baker’s Zane Baugh, an 8-4 decision versus Dickinson State’s Anthony Locke and a 9-6 decision against William Penn’s John Altieri. The Spring Hill, Fla., native dropped a 12-5 decision to Menlo’s Troy Lakin before collecting a 12-6 decision over Lyon’s Dustin Miller. He lost a 9-7 decision to Oklahoma City’s Mason Naifeh in the third-place match.

Oliveiri recorded three straight victories at 165 in the main draw, starting with a 6-4 decision in overtime against Waldorf’s Austin Roys. The Murfreesboro native pinned Southeastern’s Tim Dinsdale at 0:40 and moved on with an injury forfeit in the quarterfinals. He lost a 21-5 technical fall to Missouri Valley’s Andrew Simmons and an 18-0 tech fall to Grand View’s Ryan Niven. In the fifth-place match he won by medical forfeit.

Junior Brandon Weber split four bouts at 141, posting an 18-6 major decision over Ottawa’s Antonio Sandoval before dropping an 11-2 major decision to Menlo’s Steele Escobedo. The Lawrenceville, Ga., native collected a 7-3 decision against Bacone’s Abel VillaMoreno before losing a 5-2 decision to Briar Cliff’s Nathan Ryan.

Senior Matt Carroll followed the same format as Weber at 197, recording a 4-1 decision versus Jamestown’s Will Parks before losing by fall at 3:33 to Concordia’s Ken Burkhardt Jr. The Cumming, Ga., native won a 9-0 major decision over Briar Cliff’s Jacob Spencer but lost by fall at 2:21 to Northwestern College’s Luis Rivera-Santiago.

Freshman Jon Floyd also split his four matches at 285, pinning Benedictine’s Ron Broyles at 2:16 before losing a 5-3 decision to Menlo’s Javier Gonzalez. The Springboro, Ohio, native pinned Southeastern’s Silas Root at 2:47 but lost by fall at 4:49 to Campbellsville’s Nate Jackson.

