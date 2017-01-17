Cumberland claims dual wins over Southeastern, Ouachita Baptist

Nguyen collected a 12-6 decision over Southeastern’s Olson Delisca and an 18-6 major decision versus Ouachita’s Tyson Hume at 125, getting the Phoenix (10-3) off to good starts in both matches.

Rosario, ranked fifth at 133, followed with a 14-3 major decision against Southeastern’s Jaaziel Santana and pinned Ouachita’s Weston Cronan at 4:49.

Seventh-ranked Delaune picked up a forfeit at 184 versus Southeastern and recorded a 19-1 technical fall over Ouachita’s Aaron Clayton.

Nguyen and Rosario gave Cumberland a 7-0 lead in the match against Southeastern, but SEU’s Caleb Rudisill registered a 8-6 decision in sudden victory versus 15th-ranked Austin Meyn at 141, though CU’s Evan Cole followed with a 9-1 major decision at 149 against 10th-ranked Adrian Hughes.

Southeastern’s ninth-ranked Giovanny Bonilla tallied a 14-7 decision over No. 12 Nate Croley at 157 and SEU’s fifth-ranked Tim Dinsdale posted a 12-2 major decision versus No. 16 Peter Donchev at 165. The Fire pulled ahead in the match, 13-11, with 13th-ranked Zach Colgan’s 11-6 decision against No. 11 Orlando Nawade at 174.

Delaune’s forfeit put the Phoenix back ahead and Matt Carroll followed with a 14-8 decision at 197 over Zechariah Rives. Tommie Turner finished off the match with a 3-2 Decision in a tiebreaker against Silas Root.

Victories by Nguyen and Rosario gave Cumberland a 10-0 lead versus Ouachita and Brandon Weber added three more points with a 5-4 decision over Harrison Bamman at 141.

The Tigers got on the board at 149, with third-ranked Blake Clevenger pinning Javon Walker at 4:02, but Croley registered an 8-1 decision against Connar Loderhose at 157.

Ouachita pulled within 16-12 with a pin by Jonathan Woods at 165 over John Oliveiri at 4:28, but Nawade won an 8-6 decision over Kaleb Rippy at 174 and Delaune destroyed Aaron Clayton at 184 for an almost insurmountable 24-12 advantage.

OBU’s Austin Hailey posted a 2-1 decision against Tony Crowell at 197, but Cumberland freshman Jon Floyd ended the day with a 3-2 decision against Jerhett Lett.

Cumberland will head to Marshall, Mo., this weekend for the two-day Missouri Valley College Invitational before getting back into Mid-South Conference action at home Jan. 27 versus Truett-McConnell.