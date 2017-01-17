Bears pin four foes at Forrest

The Golden Bears capped the day with a 62-9 win over Lebanon. They also beat Fairview 54-27, White House 57-24 and host Forrest 59-12.

Winners against Lebanon were Donovan Henry by forfeit at 132 pounds, Donovan Henry by forfeit at 138, Nathanael Hoffman over Cullen Haverstick by fall in 28 seconds at 145, Steven Weist over Reid Owen by fall in 1:39, Dylan Quinn over Ryan Brown 8-0 at 160, Zack Garringer over Joseph Moore by fall in 1:44 at 170, Christopher Humphreys over Evan Clemmons 21-8 at 182, Nathan Walling by forfeit at 195, Daniel Smith over Dante Perez by fall in 3:12 at 220, Bryan Horner over Greyson Gregory by fall in 2:27 at 285, Gabe Tracy by forfeit at 113 and Christopher Miller by forfeit at 120.

Lebanon’s Austin Reynolds defeated Logan Dunphy 8-2 at 152. The Blue Devils’ Devin Long won by forfeit at 106.

The teams double forfeited 126.

Against Fairview, Tracy pinned Max Morrill in 56 seconds, Hoffman pinned Gary Hamilton in 44 seconds, Weist pinned Trey Bell in 2:27, Dunphy pinned Maxwell Reed in 55 seconds, Quinn pinned Coltyn Sands in 3:11, Garringer pinned Jackson Metts in 38 seconds, Humphreys pinned Cody DeLano in 1:01, Walling pinned Trace Elliot in 41 seconds and Horner pinned Nathan Jackson in 26 seconds.

Mt. Juliet lost by forfeit at 106 and 126. Miller was pinned by Eli Sullivan in 3:25 while Henry dropped an 8-4 decision to Braxton Hunter.

Against White House, Miller pinned Jacob Biles in 1:04, Henry won by forfeit, Hoffman pinned Rhiley Burton in 2:56, Wesit pinned Robert Worrell in 1:06; Dunphy, Quinn, Garinger and Humphreys won by forfeit, Walling pinned Ethan Rainey in 1:53 and Byran Horner beat Elijah Zweydorff 10-3.

Mt. Juliet lost by forfeit at 106 and 126. Tracy was pinned by Matthew Alford in 1:14 and Smith was pinned by Joshua Dailey in 1:47.

Against Forrest, Tracy pinned Carter Jones in 41 seconds, Miller defeated Hunter Pendley 11-8, Henry pinned Carson Blackwell in 1:28, Hoffman pinned Parker Stuard in 38 seconds, Weist pinned Dylan Walls in 28 seconds, Dunphy shut out Cole Geeting 13-0, Quinn defeated Wesley McCoy 14-7, Garringer pinned Austin Geeting in 1:45, Humphreys pinned William Rorabaugh in 1:18, Walling pinned William Eddins in 1:19 and Horner pinned Sam Williams in 40 seconds.

Mt. Juliet lost by forfeit at 132. Smith was pinned by Forrest’s Billy Clanton in 1:27.

The teams double forfeited at 106.