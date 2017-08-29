Several organizations, individuals want to help Houston

People all across the country are looking for ways to help out the citizens in the area, and Middle Tennessee is no different.

Several local organizations, as well as individuals, have reached out to others about how to those affected by the disaster.

Tod Southworth, of Mt. Juliet, is one of those individuals.

Southworth plans to leave Friday to take items requested to Houston and asked on Facebook for others to help him get more items.

“I have a U-Haul sitting at 1550 Mt. Juliet Road at the Brookside Landing Building [it has a camel on it],” said Southworth. “I am asking the people of Mt. Juliet to help me load it up with water and other supplies you think people may need. I am leaving the door open, so you can drop off anytime.”

Southworth isn’t the only local resident looking to help out. Kalani Smith, of Lebanon, teamed up with some other Wilson County residents, and they will collect items requested by Texas authorities from Wilson Countians who want to donate.

The items include bottled water, perishable food, personal hygiene products, baby formula, diapers, cleaning agents, blankets, toothpaste and soap.

Smith encourages anyone who has any of these items to send him a text at 615-969-7759. He is working on securing a drop-off area, but as of Tuesday afternoon, had not yet found one.

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee is also asking anyone who wants to help out to donate money to its Hurricane Harvey Recovery Fund.

“At the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, we believe that if we can help, we should help – and so for the past 26 years we have provided ways to make giving to disaster response easy for both the donor and the recipients,” said Ellen Lehman, president of the Community Foundation. “In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, we are doing just that. We are making sure that people can give comfortably and conveniently and that 100 percent of the money gets to the nonprofits in the affected area.”

Anyone who wants to donate to the organization can do so online at cfmt.org.

Publix supermarket began collecting money at registers for victims Thursday at 7 a.m. All the money collected will be donated to the American Red Cross’ disaster relief efforts. Customers are encouraged to stop by and support the victims and relief efforts.

The Tennesse National Guard also announced it stands ready to assist the citizens of Texas if called upon, but there were no official requests for assistance as of Tuesday afternoon.