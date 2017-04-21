Wedding Announcement: Sackman-Manning

The prospective bride is the daughter of Tommy and Amy Manning and the granddaughter of Robby and Sue Richardson and Billy and Eunice Manning. She is a graduate of Gordonsville High School and Volunteer State Community College. She currently works for Smith County Drug Center.

The prospective groom is the grandson of Thomas and Ella Bumbalough, of Lebanon, and John and Barbara Sackman, of Orlando. He is a graduate of Watertown High School and plans to graduate from Cumberland University in May. He works for LifeWay.

The couple will wed July 15 and plans to live in Smith County.