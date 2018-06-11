UPDATE: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for north Wilson

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northern Wilson County until 8:15 p.m.

Officials said to expect winds of up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail with the storm.

Locations impacted include Gallatin, Lafayette, Hartsville, Hendersonville, Westmoreland, Bethpage, Oak Grove, Bledsoe Creek State Park and Dickerson Chapel Recreation Area.

“For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways,” forecasters said.