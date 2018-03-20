Forecasters call for spring snow

“As Canadian high pressure pushes colder air into Middle Tennessee tonight, temperatures will drop into the low 30s across most of the region. Sensitive outdoor vegetation may be damaged or killed,” said National Weather Service forecasters.

The freeze warning will go into effect Wednesday at 1 a.m. and will end at 10 a.m.

Snowfall is not expected to exceed 1 inch in Wilson County, but any snow in the morning hours could affect traffic conditions during rush hour, forecasters said. The Upper Cumberland region could see snow accumulation of up to 2 inches.