Schools closing early due to weather

All Wilson County Kids Club locations will remain open, but extra-curricular activities have been cancelled.

McClain Christian Academy will close at 12:15 p.m., and Friendship Christian School will close at 1 p.m.

As of Monday at 11 a.m., a decision about possible early closure has not been made at Mt. Juliet Christian School.

Lebanon Special School District students are out of school Monday due to stockpile day.

National Weather Service Nashville meteorologists said large hail would be the biggest threat during Monday’s storms, but added damaging straight line winds and isolated tornadoes are also possible.