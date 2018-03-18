Severe thunderstorms possible Monday in Wilson County

Forecasters said showers and thunderstorms are expected between 1-7 p.m. in Wilson County. Light and variable winds are expected at 10-15 mph Monday morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

The chance for rain Monday is 80 percent, and new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch are possible.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue Monday night with an 80-percent chance of rain, and new rainfall amounts between a 10th and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms.