Wilson County sees severe weather weekend

Around 6:40 p.m. Saturday night, the Wilson County Emergency Management Agency warned residents to sleep with their phones on in case of alerts of severe weather. A thunderstorm warning, flood watch and tornado watch were issued for the county.

According to WEMA director Joey Cooper, the thunderstorm warning was expected to bring 60 mph winds, which could damage roofs, siding and trees. Residents were encouraged to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

Around 12:41 a.m. Sunday morning, the tornado watch was cancelled in Wilson County. They maximum wind speed recorded was 28 mph. The flood watch was also cancelled at 2:55 a.m. No damage was reported.