Rain won’t go away

The chance for rain Thursday is at 100 percent, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures should remain above 60 degrees, even with the cold front moving through the area.

Thunderstorms could light up the sky Friday with the chance of rain at 40 percent during the day and 50 percent Friday night.

Forecasters expect thunderstorms all day Saturday and early Sunday morning. The chance for rain decreases Sunday throughout the day.

“Total rainfall amounts across Middle Tennessee from [Thursday] through Saturday night range from 1-2 inches across the Cumberland Plateau to 3-5 inches around Springfield, Clarksville, Dover, Waverly and Dickson,” forecasters said.

Increasing rainfall will cause rivers and streams to rise, and flood warnings may be issued.

