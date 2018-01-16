Winter weather updates throughout Wilson County

Meteorologists predict Wilson County could have up to 2 inches of snowfall by Tuesday afternoon. Hazardous travel conditions will result due to snow covered and slick roads.

Lebanon

Lebanon police spokesperson Sgt. P.J. Hardy said road conditions in the city started to freeze and deteriorate Tuesday morning around 8 a.m.

“We didn’t get a whole lot of accumulation, but mixed with the drop in temperatures, the roads are starting to get slick,” Hardy said. “We’ve already advised people to only travel if necessary. Some people are getting a late start to their morning commute, which means the roads will begin to slosh and freeze over.”

Hardy said the department responded to one accident, which he said was a minor accident.

Closures:

Cumberland University

Lebanon City Hall will close at noon. The Lebanon Planning Commission preliminary and Lebanon City Council meeting are cancelled

Wilson County Schools

Lebanon Special School District

McClain Christian Academy

Mt. Juliet

Officers in Mt. Juliet reported the large hill on Devonshire Drive is impassible, with multiple cars having to reverse down. Officers also reported a single-car crash due to ice on Interstate 40.

Mt. Juliet Police Cpt. Tyler Chandler said Lebanon and Mt. Juliet Road are slick, but passible, and all roads in the city are snow covered.

“It’s passible. Cars are traveling fine, however, there are still slick spots. It’s slushy. It’s snowy and icy in places. So, you definitely have to be careful if you’re out and about,” Chandler said.

He said secondary roads, including neighborhood streets, are covered and icy and should be traveled with caution.

Closures:

Wilson County Schools

Watertown and Wilson County

Wilson County Sheriff’s Department personnel said roadways continue to worsen Tuesday morning. Residents are advised to avoid being on roadways unless necessary.

Drivers are urged to take their time and keep plenty of distance between vehicles.

Roadways continue to worsen due to falling snow and very low temperatures. Please avoid being on the roads unless you have to. Use extreme caution and keep plenty of space between other vehicles. Stay safe! pic.twitter.com/LMYkItkmdv — Wilson Co Sheriff (@wilsonsheriff) January 16, 2018

Closures:

Watertown City Council and Beer Board meetings are cancelled Tuesday.