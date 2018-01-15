Winter weather advisory issued for Wilson County

Light snow and plunging temperatures will spread from northwest to southeast across Middle Tennessee late Monday with snow accumulations around 1 inch expected.

Meteorologists predict some areas may have less, and some will have more – up to 2 inches. Hazardous travel conditions will result due to snow covered and slick roads.

The snow is expected to begin late Monday afternoon over northwest Middle Tennessee counties, spreading to central counties in the evening and reaching plateau counties late Monday night.

The snow is expected to taper off Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures will drop to the teens late Monday night and is expected to remain in the single digits Tuesday.