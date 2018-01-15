Wilson County readies for round two of winter weather

Wilson County students enjoyed an extra day off Friday as schools closed in anticipation of the travel conditions caused by the winter weather. Several residents took the opportunity to play in the snow through the weekend, and Mt. Juliet police officers even joined in a snowball fight Saturday night at Charlie Daniels Park.

It wasn’t all fun, however, as the Wilson County Emergency Management Agency and other law enforcement agencies throughout Wilson County received several calls Friday night about wrecks on Interstate 40 and other areas due to the slippery conditions. Several emergency crews sent out messages via social media advising drivers to stay off the roads if at all possible.

According to Mt. Juliet police Capt. Tyler Chandler, most major roadways in the county were clear of ice and snow by about 2 p.m. Saturday.

On Monday morning, the National Weather Service issued another winter weather advisory for Middle Tennessee for Monday night into Tuesday. According to forecasters, light snow and plunging temperatures will spread from northwest to southeast across Middle Tennessee with snow accumulations between 1-2 inches expected.

Meteorologists predict some areas may have less, and some will have more – up to 2 inches. Hazardous travel conditions will likely result due to snow covered and slick roads.

The snow is expected to begin late Monday afternoon in northwest Middle Tennessee counties, spread to central counties in the evening and reach plateau counties late Monday night.

The snow is expected to taper off Tuesday afternoon.