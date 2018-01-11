Winter weather advisory issued for Wilson County

Meteorologists said hazardous travel is expected across the region Friday as rain will transition to freezing rain and sleet early Friday morning. The sleet is expected to transition to snow around mid-morning or early afternoon. One to two tenths of an inch of ice will be possible with 1 to 2 inches of snow.

Western sections of Middle Tennessee is expected to see rain transition to freezing rain and sleet early Friday morning, then to snow around mid-morning. One tenth of an inch of ice will be possible with 1-4 inches of snow.

Meteorologists said more information would be provided later in the evening.