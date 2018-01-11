Police offer weather safety tips

According to Mt. Juliet police Capt. Tyler Chandler, Mt. Juliet police, fire and public works departments will actively monitor the weather and road conditions and will be prepared for the potential snow and ice.

Additional police officers will be on standby to be used if more staffing is necessary to respond to calls. Certain police vehicles are equipped with all-wheel drive to provide better traction and ensure officers can continue to respond.

Mt. Juliet fire volunteers will be on standby, and crews were given access to areas where travel could be difficult.

Mt. Juliet public works officials were not able to pre-treat or brine city roads due to rain prior to the wintry precipitation. However, staff was placed on standby, and salt trucks with snow removal equipment were readied to begin to salt and attempt to clear roadways once hazardous conditions develop.

Mt. Juliet’s public works department recently doubled its snow fleet with four trucks ready to be active in four different zones if roads become hazardous.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is responsible for state roadways like Mt. Juliet Road, Lebanon Road and Central Pike, however, Mt. Juliet public works can also assist to make sure the state roads are cleared as best as possible.

Since hazardous road conditions are likely to develop, Mt. Juliet police Chief James Hambrick reminded residents to stay safe in snowy weather. Hambrick and Chandler also offered tips for any winter storm:

• residents should follow Wilson County and Tennessee public safety agencies on Facebook and Twitter.

• anytime there is a possibility of a winter storm, it is always important to stay connected and have cellphones and other communication devices charged.

• residents should take note of local forecasts and plan accordingly for adverse weather conditions.

• with a forecast of inclement weather, motorists should ensure their vehicles are well maintained and properly equipped for winter driving.

• residents should anticipate delays. If road and weather conditions are dangerous, drivers should go at a speed well below the posted limit.

• if the road and weather conditions are dangerous, the distance between cars should be significantly increased to afford for increases stopping distances.

• bridges are usually the first surfaces to freeze. Drive slowly and, if possible, avoid driving on iced-over surfaces.

• the single most effective thing drivers can do to keep themselves, friends and loved ones safe on the road is to buckle up.

• drivers who become disabled in a dangerous location or encounter an emergency on the roads should call 911 immediately.