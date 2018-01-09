Chance for snow this weekend

According to National Weather Service forecasters, the chance for rain is 100 percent Friday, and with the low Friday night set to drop to 24 degrees, that rain may just turn to snow and cause roads to become icy. Wind gusts as high as 20 mph are also expected.

Precipitation chances recede throughout the night Friday, and Saturday’s forecast includes a 30-percent chance of snow with a high of 29 degrees and low expected to drop Saturday night to 15 degrees.

Rain showers are also expected Thursday with a 40-percent chance during the day and a 90-percent chance Thursday night. With the low for Thursday forecast at 48 degrees, those showers are expected to remain unfrozen.