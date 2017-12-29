Arctic cold front moves through

The National Weather Service released a special weather statement Friday to warn Middle Tennesseans about an arctic cold front that will bring cold air and wind throughout the weekend.

“An arctic cold front will move through the mid state on Saturday,” forecasters said. “Much colder air will then spread across the area through the weekend. Low temperatures will reach down into the teens by New Year’s Eve morning and will only warm into the 20s during the day. Then, on New Year’s Day, lows will range from 8-14 with highs of 20-25.”

Temperatures Saturday are forecast at a high of 38 degrees and a low of 15 degrees with winds 5-10 mph.

Forecasters said wind speeds of 10-15 miles per hour could equal wind chills in the teens during New Year’s Day. Winds could persist into the evening, which would make the wind chill somewhere around 5 degrees below near sunrise.

“If venturing outdoors during the holiday weekend, be sure to wear multiple layers of clothing,” forecasters said. “Consider bringing any pets indoors and check on the elderly. Also, be sure to take the necessary precautions regarding the protection of water pipes from the cold. Of additional note, if the expected low and high temperatures of 12 and 23 degrees, respectively, for Nashville, occur on New Years Day, it would mark the fourth coldest New Years Day on record. The period of record extends all the way back to 1871.”

After the chilly first day of the year, temperatures should trend a bit upward but stay in the freezing range. The forecast for Tuesday is sunny with a high near 25 degrees and a low around 10 degrees with wind 5 to 10 mph.

Temperatures Wednesday should range from a high of 31 degrees to a low of 12 degrees with sunny skies and no wind.

Thursday should be sunny with a high near 28 degrees and a low near 16 degrees.