UPDATED: Damage, power outages reported from storms

He said three commercial buildings in Wilson County sustained minor damage, and three homes also had minor damage. In addition, several roads are temporarily blocked by trees and power lines.

Cooper said other homes could have damage, and WEMA officials were still assessing areas across the county, but no injuries were reported.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning until 5:30 p.m. for Wilson County, while a tornado was detected on radar.

At just after 5 p.m., a possible tornado was spotted on radar in the Gladeville area moving east at 50 mph.

At about 5:15 p.m., the storm front appeared to be breaking up, but forecasters advised residents to remain on alert until the warning expired.