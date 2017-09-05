Wilson County emergency crews head home after helping in Houston

The teams went down to the Houston area to help those who were affected by flooding after Hurricane Harvey struck.

WEMA officials asked Wilson County residents to keep the team in their thoughts and prayers as they travel home.

The Tennessee Task Force 4, which consists of members of the Wilson County Emergency Management Agency and Lebanon Fire Department, arrived in Texas on Thursday to help in Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Lebanon Fire Department and Wilson County Emergency Management Agency combined to send six men to the area as a part of regional strike team. Responders were Jeremy Hobbs, Blake Wood, James Hendricks, Adam Sumrell, Nick McCorkle and Kevin Henson.

The task force was assigned to Wharton County, southwest of Houston, according to Lebanon Fire Department leaders. The Colorado River runs through Wharton County.

WEMA director Joey Cooper said the crew was expected to remain in the area from one to three weeks, depending on the number of responders in the area. Cooper likened the mission to one several responders went on following Hurricane Katrina.

“If you’ve never been before, including the six that are going, it is an experience of a lifetime. You’ll see things and do things you haven’t done before. It’s really mind-boggling,” he said.

“Tennessee and Texas have a long and storied connection, and we are proud to help in any way we can. I am proud of these first responders for stepping up to help those affected during their time of need,” Gov. Bill Haslam said last Wednesday. “We know all too well the damage and destruction from floods and other natural disasters, and just as other states supported us in trying times, I know all Tennesseans want to do whatever we can to help Texas in this time of need."