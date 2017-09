According to Capt. Joe Fischer with the Watertown Volunteer Fire Department, power went out just after 11 p.m. and was restored just after 1 a.m.

No damages were reported in the incident.

According to Josh Clendenen with Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corp., there were seven power outages that affected 840 homes in Wilson County on Thursday night and early Friday morning.

Large trees fell on power lines that caused the outages, which lasted a total of about five hours.