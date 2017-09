Some areas of Wilson County received more than three inches of rain as a result of Tropical Depression Harvey.

According to the National Weather Service in Nashville, a high of 75 and a low of 56 with a 20-percent chance of rain is expected Saturday.

Sunday’s forecast is a high of 82 and a low of 58 with a 10-percent chance of rain.

Monday should be the warmest day of the extended holiday weekend with a high of 85 and a low of 64 with a 10-percent chance of rain.