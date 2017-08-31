Flash flood watch issued

Rain and possibly storms are forecasted for the next couple of days as remnants from Tropical Storm Harvey pass through Middle Tennessee. As the storm moved inland it became known as Tropical Depression Harvey, which is defined by the National Weather Service as “a tropical cyclone in which the maximum one-minute sustained surface wind is 33 knots – 38 mph – or less.”

A statement from NWS released Thursday said, “Tropical Depression Harvey will move towards the mid state, and will drop 4 to 8 inches of rainfall across the watch area. Highest amounts will be mainly north of I-40 and west of I-65, although periods of heavy rainfall will be possible further eastward, along with the potential for flash flooding. Rainfall across the area may also lead to rises on rivers and lakes on Friday and into the weekend.”

Rain is expected through a portion of Saturday with sunny skies forecasted for Sunday and Labor Day.

Lebanon police Chief Mike Justice encouraged citizens to monitor weather and condition reports to stay safe and not to wade through or let children play in standing or moving water.