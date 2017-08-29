Harvey to bring rain to Wilson County

logo

Xavier Smith • Today at 5:25 PM
Wilson County is expected to feel the remnants of Tropical Storm Harvey this week after the storm battered parts of Texas in hurricane form.

National Weather Service meteorologists said the majority of the rain will fall between Wednesday and Friday night, but chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms remain throughout the weekend.

Officials said rainfall totals from Wednesday at 7 a.m. to Sunday at 7 p.m. are forecasted to be between 2-4 inches, although higher amounts are possible locally.

The ground will become increasingly moist with each round of showers and storms, making ponding and localized flooding a possibility, forecasters said. 

