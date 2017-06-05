Rain causes no major flooding issues

Cooper said there were some areas of light flooding due to runoff from heavy rain, but there were no major issues countywide. WEMA officials were prepared to respond to calls related to flooding.

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for the northern part of Wilson County on Monday morning and early afternoon. The advisory also covered parts of Sumner and Trousdale counties.

According to the National Weather Service, most of Wilson County saw about 1.5 inches of rain or less from late Sunday night to Monday afternoon, though the northern part of the county saw up to 2 inches of rain. Some surrounding counties had 3-5 inches.

By the time the advisory was issued Monday morning, more than 1 inch of rain had fallen in the area, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service also issued a flood watch Sunday night through Monday morning, though it was later canceled prior to Monday morning’s flood advisory.