Byars Dowdy Roar Run cancelled due to heavy rain

The Roar Run was scheduled to take place at 8 a.m. It’s become one of the school’s signature events to promote healthier lifestyles among children.

A disco-themed carnival was also scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. following the Roar Run. It’s uncertain whether the carnival was cancelled, as well.

It’s also unclear how the continuous rain will affect other events Saturday in Wilson County such as the Mile-Long Yard Sale in Watertown or the Country Living Fair at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for Wilson County that will remain in effect until Sunday at 3 a.m., as well as a flood advisory that was scheduled to expire Saturday at 8 a.m.