Flash flood watch issued starting at 3 a.m.

The statement reads as follows, “with saturated ground conditions across Middle Tennessee, additional rainfall could lead to runoff resulting in quick flooding of roads, poor drainage areas, low lying locations, along with secondary rivers and streams across the area. A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to quick flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.”

The watch was issued for the following areas, Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, De Kalb, Dickson, Fentress, Giles, Grundy, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Montgomery, Overton, Perry, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne, White, Williamson, and Wilson.