Christmas temperatures break record

The Nashville area set the record temperature high on Christmas as the temperature reached 76 degrees around 2 p.m., three degrees higher than the previous record set in 1889.

However, the record for average day’s temperature – the average of one day’s highest and lowest temperature – remains in tact as this year’s temperature average was 65 degrees. The Christmas day record, set it 1982, is 68 degrees.

Faith Borden, National Weather Service Nashville meteorologist, said the extreme temperature was due to a southern front from the Gulf of Mexico.

“It’s not abnormal. It’s just been a while,” Borden said.

The record high temperature for December is 79 degrees, which happened Dec. 3, 1982.