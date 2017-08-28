Amputee Walking School upcoming

Quality Center for Rehabilitation and Healing announced the free Amputee Walking School at the Quality Center for Rehabilitation and Healing in Gallatin. Todd Schaffhauser and Dennis Oehler, former Para-Olympians who won gold medals in track and field, will be the coaches of the event, along with other volunteers. The free event will offer education, exercise instructions and inspiration. It will be a special event to evaluate prostheses, gait, balance, spatial orientation and strength. Attendees can be anyone interested, and therapists can earn continuing education units. The event will be Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Quality Center in Lebanon, 932 E. Baddour Pkwy in Lebanon. Anyone who plans to attend should RSVP to Brent Jarreau at bjarreau@qualitycenterrehab.com or 615-630-1657.