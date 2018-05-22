Cumberland women announce 2018 schedule

The Phoenix will play 13 of the first 17 matches away from home, opening the year with four outings in Bowling Green, Ky., on Aug. 24-25 against Point University, Brescia University, Union College and Indiana-Southeast.

Cumberland will play host to Fisk University on Aug. 28 and play a home-and-play with Bethel University on Aug. 30 and Sept. 6 before beginning Mid-South Conference action Sept. 11 at the University of the Cumberlands and Sept. 15 at Life University.

The Phoenix return home Sept. 21-22, facing Shawnee State and the University of Pikeville, respectively. CU will travel to defending national champion Lindsey Wilson on Sept. 25 before traveling to Marion, Ind., for four matches on Sept. 28-29, taking on St. Ambrose University, Indiana Wesleyan, the University of St. Francis and Huntington University.

Cumberland will begin October at Campbellsville University and play host to Georgetown College on Oct. 4 and the University of the Cumberlands on Oct. 9. CU will head to St. Louis, Mo., for four matches on Oct. 12-13, facing St. Louis College of Pharmacy, Stephens College, Robert Morris and Lyon College.

The Phoenix will stay on the road Oct. 19-20, traveling to Shawnee State and the University of Pikeville, respectively, before beginning a seven-match homestand for the rest of the month.

Lindsey Wilson will visit the Dallas Floyd Recreation Center on Oct. 23 and Life University will play in Lebanon on Oct. 25. The Phoenix Classic will take place Oct. 26-27, which includes six teams and 16 matches on two courts over the two days.

Cumberland will play Tennessee Wesleyan, Union College, Reinhardt University and Bluefield College in the event and end the regular season with a home match against Campbellsville on Oct. 30 before traveling to Georgetown on Nov. 1.

The Mid-South Conference Championships will take place Nov. 8-9 in Bowling Green, Ky., while the NAIA Championship Opening Round is set for Nov. 17 at home sites and the 38th annual NAIA Championships will be held in Sioux City, Iowa, from Nov. 27-Dec. 1.