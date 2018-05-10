Bledsoe County's Hale signs with CU women — Aurora's Walker signs with Phoenix men

Hale garnered All-District 3-A honors as a junior and senior as well as Region 2-A and District All-Tournament accolades as a senior for coach Beverly Tarver at Bledsoe County High School. She is the daughter of Brian and Emily Hale.

Hale joins Mariela Padilla (Murfreesboro), Sadie Edmonston (Prairieville, La.), Diamond Brogan (Menifee, Calif.), Brittany Perry (Hendersonville), Allie Poston (Watertown), Hannah Mills (Portland), Tashayla Warren (Clarksville), Nikki Carey (Bloomfield Township, Mich.), Amber Ehrhart (Mt. Juliet), Raegan Moeller (Ankeny, Iowa), Shea Moore (Bowling Green, Ky.), Luciana Arena (Washington Township, Mich.), Cheyenne Corey (Springboro, Ohio) and Holland Mooney (Franklin) in this year’s signing class.

Aurora's Walker signs with Phoenix men

Cumberland men’s volleyball coach Scott Barbe announced the signing of Aurora, Ill., native Michael Walker to scholarship papers this week for the 2018-19 academic year, the 12th Phoenix signee for the team’s inaugural season.

Walker earned two varsity letters for coach Tolis Koskinaris at West Aurora High School. He is the son of Mark and Rebecca Walker.

Walker Brian Hogg (Hermitage), John Taylor (Cerritos, Calif.), Jordan Pierce (Huntsville, Ala.), Brandon Coons (Lafayette), Mason Chambers (Lebanon), Jaret Knight (Huntersville, N.C.), Jaycob Holmgren (Highlands Ranch, Colo.), Rylan Tillman (Long Beach, Calif.), Arthur Anorim (Dunwoody, Ga.), Stephan Davis (Spring Hill) and Christian Lester (Murfreesboro) in this year’s recruiting class.