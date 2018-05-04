Teeter new FCS volleyball coach

Kaitlyn Teeter, the most decorated volleyball player in Friendship Christian history was named head coach at her alma mater Friday. Teeter, who replaces Maci Lerno, served as an assistant coach last fall following an injury-plagued college career at Lipscomb and Austin Peay, from where she graduated last December. She set the school record in kills and digs in leading the Lady Commanders to the 2011 and ‘12 Class A state championships, being named state tournament most valuable player both years. She was district tournament MVP four times and all-state four times.