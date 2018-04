Murfreesboro's Padilla inks with CU

The Providence Christian Academy product earned All-District honors as a senior for coach Chris Padilla and the Lions. She also earned letters in track at PCA and is the daughter of Chris and Maria Padilla.

Padilla joins Sadie Edmonston (Prairieville, La.), Diamond Brogan (Menifee, Calif.), Brittany Perry (Hendersonville), Allie Poston (Watertown), Hannah Mills (Portland), Tashayla Warren (Clarksville), Nikki Carey (Bloomfield Township, Mich.), Amber Ehrhart (Mt. Juliet), Raegan Moeller (Ankeny, Iowa), Shea Moore (Bowling Green, Ky.), Luciana Arena (Washington Township, Mich.), Cheyenne Corey (Springboro, Ohio) and Holland Mooney (Franklin) in this year’s signing class.