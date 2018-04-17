Phoenix signs Irvine Valley College's Brogan

Brogan has played the last two seasons at Irvine Valley College in Irvine, Calif., posting 117 kills and 62 total blocks this past year for the Lasers, who finished the year 27-0 and won the state second title in program history. She earned Second Team All-Orange Empire Conference honors. For the season she averaged 1.36 kills and 0.72 blocks per set with a hitting percentage of .324.

As a freshman Brogan recorded 64 kills and 32 total blocks, including a career-best 11 kills against Fullerton College. She has also played beach volleyball for the Lasers the last two seasons.

Brogan graduated from Heritage High School in Romoland, Calif., earned two varsity letters in volleyball and four in track and field. She was named First Team All-League as a junior and senior and Second Team All-Valley as a junior in volleyball for the Patriots.

She owns school records in the 100 and 200-meters, long jump and as a member of the 4x100 and 4x00-meter relays at HHS. She is the daughter of Domonic Brogan and Valerie Richardson.

Brogan joins Brittany Perry (Hendersonville), Allie Poston (Watertown), Hannah Mills (Portland), Tashayla Warren (Clarksville), Nikki Carey (Bloomfield Township, Mich.), Amber Ehrhart (Mt. Juliet), Raegan Moeller (Ankeny, Iowa), Shea Moore (Bowling Green, Ky.), Luciana Arena (Washington Township, Mich.), Cheyenne Corey (Springboro, Ohio) and Holland Mooney (Franklin) in this year's signing class.