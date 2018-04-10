Perry inks with CU

Perry posted 128 kills, 109 digs and 17 aces as a senior for coach Clifton Horn at East Robertson High School, earning all-district and all-district tournament honors for the Indians. She also attended Goodpasture Christian School in Madison before East Robertson. She is the daughter of Henry Perry Jr., and Michelle Perry.

Perry joins Allie Poston (Watertown), Hannah Mills (Portland), Tashayla Warren (Clarksville), Nikki Carey (Bloomfield Township, Mich.), Amber Ehrhart (Mt. Juliet), Raegan Moeller (Ankeny, Iowa), Shea Moore (Bowling Green, Ky.), Luciana Arena (Washington Township, Mich.), Cheyenne Corey (Springboro, Ohio) and Holland Mooney (Franklin) in this year’s signing class.