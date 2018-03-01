Watertown's Poston signs with Cumberland volleyball

Watertown High School standout Allie Poston signs with Cumberland University volleyballl Thursday. Poston, a middle hitter for the Tigerettes, was named to the Class A all-state volleyball team by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association after leading the team to its first-ever state tournament appearance. Seated with Poston are (from left) Watertown head coach Brandy Holcomb, mother Brenda Poston, and Cumberland head coach Kathy Slaughter.