Phoenix sign Michigan native Carey

Carey is a three-year letterwinner for coaches Heather and Jason Gambone at Ernest Seaholm High School. She is the daughter of Arthur and Kimberly Carey.

Carey joins Amber Ehrhart (Mt. Juliet), Raegan Moeller (Ankeny, Iowa), Shea Moore (Bowling Green, Ky.), Luciana Arena (Washington Township, Mich.), Cheyenne Corey (Springboro, Ohio) and Holland Mooney (Franklin) in this year’s signing class.

Women hosting clinic Jan. 26

Cumberland women’s volleyball will host a clinic for current high school juniors and seniors (Class of 2018 and 2019) on Friday, January 26 from 6-8 p.m. Participants are encouraged to take part in the University’s Preview Day on Jan. 27 from 8 a.m.-noon.

Clinic cost is $40 per player (includes a t-shirt) and all positions are encouraged to attend. All Cumberland camps and clinics take place in the Dallas Floyd Recreation Center. Interested individuals may sign-up at www.cumberlandcamps.com.

Anyone interested in taking part in the University’s Preview Day on Jan. 27 may sign-up at http://www.cumberland.edu/admissions/preview.