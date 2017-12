Student-athletes must be a junior or senior academically and maintain a 3.50 grade-point-average and above to be eligible for the award. A total of 556 student-athletes were named from around the country.

Worrell posts a 3.86 GPA in Health Care Administration while Markovic holds a 3.90 in Business Administration. Glassman carries a 3.70 in Child Growth and Learning and Snell has a 3.60 in Marketing.