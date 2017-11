Arena lettered in volleyball and track and field at Eisenhower High School in Washington Township, earning Honorable Mention All-Area honors as well as team awards for Best Offense and from the coaching staff for the head coach Caitlyn Lapratt and the Eagles. She is the daughter of David Arena and Michele Arena.

Arena joins Cheyenne Corey (Springboro, Ohio) and Holland Mooney (Franklin) in this year’s signing class.