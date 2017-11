Danko dropped in two three-pointers on her way to a game-high 16 points while on the other wing, Crowder connected on one from long range on her way to 10. Trinity Cox had Winfree Bryant’s other point from the free-throw line as the Lady Aviators improved to 1-2.

Brea Crouch connected for 11 points for Macon County.

Winfree Bryant will travel to Watertown on Monday for a 6 p.m. game.