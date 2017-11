The Phoenix enter the conference tournament 15-14 overall, 5-9 in Mid-South Conference action. Cumberland lost in five sets to the Tigers at home on October 3 and dropped a 3-0 decision to Campbellsville on the road last week.

The same two teams met in the quarterfinals of last year’s league tourney, with Campbellsville claiming a 3-2 victory in that match. Cumberland has lost in the quarterfinals of the MSC Championships in each of the last four seasons.