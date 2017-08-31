Lady Wildcats down Mt. Juliet

Emilee McDonald finished with 37 assists, five digs, two kills, two blocks and an ace for Central while Faith Moorhead totaled 12 kills, seven digs and a block; Nicole Brill 10 kills, two aces and a dig; Grayce Guethlein 13 digs and two aces, Mallory Weir four kills and two blocks, Kathryn Bean four blocks and two kills, Hannah Potts nine kills, Hailey Hunter five digs and Hope Davidson three as the Lady Wildcats climbed to 2-2 for the season and 2-1 in District 9-AAA.

Amber Ehrhart had 19 assists and three aces for Mt. Juliet while Madison Matthews finished with 14 digs, Carson Van Hoven 12 kills and Taylor Pruitt three blocks as the Lady Bears fell to 5-8 for the season and 1-2 in district play.

Mt. Juliet won the junior-varsity match 25-13, 25-11 Central slipped to 3-1 for the season.

Both teams will return to action Tuesday - Wilson Central at home against Portland and Mt. Juliet at home against Riverdale.