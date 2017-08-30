Central falls in four at Oakland

Faith Moorhead led the Lady Wildcats with seven kills, six aces, three digs and a block while Nicole Brill served up six aces, five kills, three blocks and a dig; Emilee McDonald five digs and three kills, Kathryn Bean three kills and three blocks, Hannah Potts four kills and a dig, Hailey Hunter a dig and an ace, Grayce Guethlein three digs, Hope Davidson two and Mallory Weir one as Central slipped to 1-2 for the season.

Central won the junior-varsity match 25-13, 25-21.

The Lady Wildcats will travel to Mt. Juliet on Thursday for a District 9-AAA match. The freshmen will serve off at 4 p.m., followed by the JV at 5 and the varsity at 6.