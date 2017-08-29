Winfree Bryant tops Tuckers, falls in 3 to MJ

Against Tuckers, Alaina Smith finished with five aces, two kills, two assists and a dig while Maya Gipson totaled 12 aces, six assists and six digs; Nylyia Rankins eight aces and four kills, Megan Burrow eight digs and an ace, Natalie Danko three kills and two digs, Kerrigan Beale two aces and a dig, Jyanna Stewart three kills and Sara Bouton a dig.

Gipson supplied 17 assists, five digs, three aces, two kills and a block against Mt. Juliet while Beale finished with four digs, two kills, an ace and a block; Danko 18 digs, three blocks and two aces; Rankins 13 digs, eight kills and two assists; Smith seven kills, three digs and an assist; Burrow six digs and three aces and Haley Mitchell two kills as the Lady Aviators improved to 7-4.

Winfree Bryant will play host to Friendship Christian at 4:30 p.m. and Carroll-Oakland at 6:30 next Tuesday in a tri-match.