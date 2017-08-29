Tigerettes top Red Boiling Springs

Allie Poston pounded 10 kills for the Tigerettes while Brenna Luttrell finished with four, Victoria Patterson three, Alaina Johnson two and Alexis Haynes, Mackailyn Cherry and Meghan Nix one each.

Sydney Murrell finished with 15 digs while Johnson and Patterson each supplied seven, Cherry six, Natalie Fountain four and Lehua Yamaguchi and Ashlyn Vantrease two apiece.

Patterson served up three aces while Cherry and Fountain each finished with two and Vantrease, Brookelyn Davis and Alyssa Bond one apiece.

Poston finished with five blocks and Johnson one as the Tigerettes improved to 3-1 in district play.

Watertown will play host to Jackson County at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in another district match.