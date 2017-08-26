CU volleyball rallies for 3-1 win over Spires

The University of St. Mary (1-1) scored five straight points to start the first set before CU (3-3) made a comeback and both teams went point-for-point almost the entire time, tying the game 15 times before the Spires tallied the final two points of the frame, 26-24.

Cumberland made a comeback in the final three sets, and scored the first three points of the second frame before taking a 15-7 advantage. The squad then took a 10 point lead off two errors and a kill by Amanda Worrell and Caprisha Webster to make the score, 20-10. The Phoenix closed out the second set with a 5-2 run, to win 25-12.

In the third set two attack errors and a combined effort behind the offense, with two kills from Nalovic, one from Abby Akins and one from Isidora Markovic helped CU to a 8-5 advantage. The University of St. Mary posted three points in a row and then another four to cut the deficit to 18-15. Seven consecutive points for the Phoenix secured the third set, 25-18.

The final stanza looked much like the second and third with Cumberland taking an early 8-4 lead. The Spires notched one before the Phoenix tallied four unanswered points. Errors and two kills by Nalovic and one by Akins extended Cumberland’s lead, 21-9. The University of St. Mary scored five more points before CU won the final set off a kill from Worrell and an attack error on the Spires, 25-14.

The squad fell within no more than two points in the opening set against Park University until the Pirates (1-0) went on a five point streak to take a 15-10 advantage. A kill by Akins cut the deficit to four, but the Pirates scored five consecutive points to extend their lead, 22-14. Four errors and a kill by Akins kept CU in the set trailing by five, but an error on the Phoenix and a kill by Aniesha Ford and Meawad closed out the first frame for the Pirates, 25-19.

Park University opened up the second stanza with a 10-2 run and Cumberland pulled within five, 11-6, off a kill from Kaleigh Lester. Multiple errors on the Phoenix and a kill by Ford helped the Pirates stretch their lead to 19-11. A four point spurt for park was ended by an attack error on Meawad, and the Phoenix followed with three points cutting the deficit to, 22-15. A point my Maren Mair, Ford and Meawad secured the second frame, 25-17.

The third set looked much like the second with Park starting with an early 10-2 run. A point by Markovic broke the steak and an attack error on the Pirates gave the squad one more. Five errors on Park University and a point by Worrell and Akins pulled the squad within three, 18-15. A 6-1 run for the Pirates helped them win the final frame, 25-17 and swept the Phoenix, 3-0.

The Phoenix collected a total of 26 kills (0.067) and seven of those came from Masa Nalovic. Rachel Clement tallied 13 assists and Taylor Kasper recorded 13 digs.

The Phoenix are back in action Saturday against Ottawa at 10 a.m. and Missouri Valley College at 5 p.m. in Marshall.