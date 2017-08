Friendship goes 5-1 at Bulldog Bash

The Lady Commanders defeated Clarksville 2-1, Smyrna 2-0, McGavock 2-0, Harpeth 2-0 and Summertown 2-0 before falling to Independence 2-0.

Against Clarksville, Cameron Burton led the Lady Commanders with 29 assists, seven digs and three aces while Bayley West totaled 12 kills and three digs, Sydney McCormick five kills and two blocks, Bailey Bryant 20 digs, Pryce Daniels eight kills and Bailee Zellner seven digs.

Burton supplied 17 assists, four digs and two aces against Smyrna while Daniels finished with four kills and three aces, McCormick four kills and a block, West six kills and Bryant and Zellner six digs apiece.

Against McGavock, Burton notched 19 assists and seven digs while West totaled 12 kills and three aces, McCormick three kills and two blocks, Bryant 14 digs and Daniels three kills.

Mattie Smith supplied six digs, four kills and a block against Harpeth while Burton supplied 17 assists and six digs, Bryant 14 digs, West six digs, Logan Seagraves five digs, West and Daniels five kills apiece and McCormick three kills.

Burton totaled 24 assists and nine digs against Summertown while McCormick collected seven kills and three blocks, Smith three kills and a block, Bryant 11 digs, West seven digs, Seagraves six digs, West and Daniels six kills each and Kaylee Scharfman two blocks.

Bryant totaled 12 digs and two aces against Independence while Daniels finished with five kills and two aces, Burton 12 assists, West six kills, McCormick three kills and West three digs.

Friendship went 2-1 in Maci Lerno’s first week as coach last week.

The Lady Commanders capped the week with a 25-8, 25-21, 25-11 home win over Mt. Juliet Christian last Thursday at the Bay Family Sportsplex. Two days earlier, they knocked off Nashville Christian 25-16, 25-17, 25-12. They opened the season Aug. 14 with a 25-23, 25-21, 25-18 loss to Station Camp.

Against Mt. Juliet Christian, Burton totaled 29 assists and an ace while West had 13 kills and three aces, Bryant 13 digs and two aces, Smith seven kills and a block and McCormick five kills and three blocks.

West had 11 kills and three digs against Nashville Christian while Daniels added eight kills and three aces, Burton 28 assists, Bryant nine digs, McCormick eight kills and Zellner and Seagraves seven digs each.

Burton supplied 16 assists and two aces against Station Camp while Daniels delivered seven kills and four aces, Smith three kills and three blocks, McCormick three blocks and two kills and Bryant six digs.

Friendship will play at Davidson Academy on Tuesday.