Winfree Bryant beats Watertown, falls to West Wilson

Against Watertown, Maya Gipson led the Lady Aviators with 13 assists, five aces and a kill while Natalie Danko supplied six digs, four kills and an ace; Alaina Smith four digs, three aces and two kills; Nylyia Rankins seven digs and five kills, Haley Mitchell three kills and two aces, Kerrigan Beale two kills and a dig and Megan Burrow three digs.

Gipson finished with four digs, three assists, two aces and a kill against West Wilson while Danko delivered four digs, two kills and an ace; Rankins four digs and a block, Mitchell three kills and a dig, Burrow an ace and a dig and Smith four digs as the Lady Avs slipped to 3-2.

Winfree Bryant will play host to Friendship Christian on Thursday. The junior varsity will serve off at 4:30 p.m., followed by the varsity an hour later.