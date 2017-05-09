New Friendship volleyball coaches

Deanna Teeter (back row right) will be the middle school coach, assisted by her daughter Kaitlyn (back row left) and Bonnie Brown (front row left). Deanna Teeter coached high school girls’ basketball for 13 seasons (and is the Lady Commanders’ winningest coach) and was an assistant under Randy Alley for the volleyball state champions in 2011 and ‘12. Kaitlyn Teeter, the star of the championship teams, suffered a shoulder injury playing beach volleyball for Austin Peay earlier this spring, ending her playing career. She will graduate from APSU in December.