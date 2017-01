Friendship’s Nave signs with Berry volleyball

Friendship Christian volleyball record holder Libby Nave signs with Berry College (Rome, Ga.) on Monday at the school. Nave holds the school volleyball record for most career digs. Seated with Nave are her parents, Bill and Lisa Nave. Standing are Friendship head coach John Stephens; brother, Rex; former Friendship coach Randy Alley; sister, Natalee; and travel coach Maci Larno.